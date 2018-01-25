Artsakh president, foreign minister discuss conflict with OSCE envoy
January 25, 2018 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan and foreign minister Masis Mayilian held separate meetings with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.
At both meetings, the sides addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces.
Mayilian said the relative calm on the contact line is rather situational, as evidenced by the fact that ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani side have been registered since early January.
In this context, Mayilian hailed the agreement to expand the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office reached in Krakow, expressing hope that the implementation of the agreements would increase the monitoring capabilities of the Office, since without the establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents and preventing their recurrence the situation may change at any moment.
Karabakh (Artsakh) servicemen on January 25 at around 2:00 am identified an attempted subversive attack launched by Azerbaijani troops in the southeastern direction of the contact line.
