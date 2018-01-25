OSCE Mission teams fail to establish visual contact due to dense fog
January 25, 2018 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The two teams of the OSCE Mission monitoring the situation on the Nagorno Karabakh -Azerbaijan contact line were unable to establish a visual contact between each other on Thursday, January 25 due to dense fog.
The Mission conducted the planned monitoring to the north from Talish village of the Martakert region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, due to heavy fog, it was impossible to establish a visual contact between the monitoring groups on both sides of the contact line.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the foreign and defense ministries.
