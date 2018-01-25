Armenian brand Shabeeg going to New York Fashion Week
January 25, 2018 - 18:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A newly-created Armenian brand, Shabeeg will participate in the New York Fashion Week, slated for February 8-16, the brand’s founder Mary Sukiasyan told PanARMENIAN.Net
Held in February and September each year, the semi-annual series of events is one of four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively known as the "Big 4," along with those in Paris, London and Milan.
According to Sukiasyan, the Armenian brand will unveil their designs at a showroom on February 7-10, alongside collections of new and not-so-famous brands from around the world.
“We are planning to invite New York-based Armenians and will introduce Shabeeg to the representatives of the fashion industry on February 10,” Sukiasyan said.
Also, she said the new collection features elements and patterns of taraz - the Armenian national costumes - but with a modern twist and street fashion components.
Shabeeg will thus become the only Armenian brand to participate in the New York Fashion Week.
Top stories
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
The one-night-only performance will be conducted by Grant Gershon, the Master Chorale’s Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers will use stem cells to heal bone injuries, fight cancer This year's Broad Clinical Research Fellows will apply stem cell-based approaches to two prevalent problems: non-healing bone injuries.
Islamic State launches major offensive against Syrian army Russian warplanes have responded to the offensive by conducting heavy airstrikes against Islamic State fighter gatherings and movements.
Celebrating love: Buy a smartphone, get 5000 MB of Internet Users can buy Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Cubot, Alcatel, Huawei, Xiaomi or BLU smartphones at VivaCell-MTS centers and get 5000 MB Internet.
Apple to increase prices for apps and in-app purchases in Armenia Apple sent an email to App Store developers informing them of upcoming price changes in select countries, including Armenia.