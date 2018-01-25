Armenian brand Shabeeg going to New York Fashion Week

PanARMENIAN.Net - A newly-created Armenian brand, Shabeeg will participate in the New York Fashion Week, slated for February 8-16, the brand’s founder Mary Sukiasyan told PanARMENIAN.Net

Held in February and September each year, the semi-annual series of events is one of four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively known as the "Big 4," along with those in Paris, London and Milan.

According to Sukiasyan, the Armenian brand will unveil their designs at a showroom on February 7-10, alongside collections of new and not-so-famous brands from around the world.

“We are planning to invite New York-based Armenians and will introduce Shabeeg to the representatives of the fashion industry on February 10,” Sukiasyan said.

Also, she said the new collection features elements and patterns of taraz - the Armenian national costumes - but with a modern twist and street fashion components.

Shabeeg will thus become the only Armenian brand to participate in the New York Fashion Week.