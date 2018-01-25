Armenia exports grew by 25% in 2017
January 25, 2018 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
According to the data, imports grew some 28% to total $4,182 billion in the reporting period.
Foreign trade turnover also increased in 2017 - by 27%, in particular - to amount to $6,425 billion in total.
The country’s exports grew by 23.5% in November 2017, topping $2 billion for the first time ever.
Top stories
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers will use stem cells to heal bone injuries, fight cancer This year's Broad Clinical Research Fellows will apply stem cell-based approaches to two prevalent problems: non-healing bone injuries.
Islamic State launches major offensive against Syrian army Russian warplanes have responded to the offensive by conducting heavy airstrikes against Islamic State fighter gatherings and movements.
Celebrating love: Buy a smartphone, get 5000 MB of Internet Users can buy Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Cubot, Alcatel, Huawei, Xiaomi or BLU smartphones at VivaCell-MTS centers and get 5000 MB Internet.
Apple to increase prices for apps and in-app purchases in Armenia Apple sent an email to App Store developers informing them of upcoming price changes in select countries, including Armenia.