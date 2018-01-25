Armenia exports grew by 25% in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.

According to the data, imports grew some 28% to total $4,182 billion in the reporting period.

Foreign trade turnover also increased in 2017 - by 27%, in particular - to amount to $6,425 billion in total.

The country’s exports grew by 23.5% in November 2017, topping $2 billion for the first time ever.