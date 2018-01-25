Armenia says gets Russian weapons at lower prices than Azerbaijan does
January 25, 2018 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia purchases weapons and military equipment from Russia at lower prices than Azerbaijan does, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said on Thursday, January 25.
Kocharyan’s comments came after Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said Baku has no restrictions when it comes to buying armament from Moscow.
“Azerbaijan makes so many declarations,” the deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying by Panorama.am.
“Armenia does everything to maintain the military balance, including by making use of our partnership opportunities. Moreover, it receives the armament at lower prices."
Aliyev said in a recent interview that Russia and Azerbaijan are discussing the details of new contracts on military-technical cooperation.
