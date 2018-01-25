Apple to increase prices for apps and in-app purchases in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple on Thursday, January 25 sent an email to App Store developers informing them of upcoming price changes in select countries, including Armenia where prices for apps and in-app purchases will increase (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions), 9to5Mac reports.

The company says that value added tax, or VAT, has been introduced or changed in some countries and thus it will adjust developer proceeds. Other countries will also see App Store prices updated.

Apple told developers that since January 1 it had been collecting taxes on the sale of apps and in-app purchases in the countries in question.

"We will administer the collection of taxes from customers and the remittance of taxes to the appropriate tax authority in Armenia, Belarus, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates, where VAT has been introduced. We already collect and remit taxes for Switzerland.

"Armenia: 20% Belarus: 20% Saudi Arabia: 5% Switzerland: changed from 8% to 7.7% Turkey: 18% United Arab Emirates: 5% Within this week, prices in the following countries will be updated," the company said.

