Celebrating love: Buy a smartphone, get 5000 MB of Internet
January 25, 2018 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, January 25 that users can buy Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Cubot, Alcatel, Huawei, Xiaomi or BLU smartphones at VivaCell-MTS service centers and get 5000 MB Internet, which is available for the period of 1 month starting from the day of activation.
The offer is available till February 16, 2018 on the occasion of the St. Sargis Day - a holiday celebrating love - for the following models:
The smartphones can be purchased both in cash and by installment.
“With this new offer, our subscribers will receive 5000MB of high-speed Internet when buying new generation smartphones for themselves or their beloved ones. They will thus be able to download their preferred mobile applications without worries and stay in touch on social networks right away,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
In case of having an active Internet package or active BIT or Super BIT services, the 5000 MB of Internet provided at purchasing the smartphone is consumed upon the end of other packages.
