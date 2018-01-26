JICA pledges to continue implementing projects in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will continue implementing projects in Armenia.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of prime minister Karen Karapetyan and JICA president Shinichi Kitaoka as both were attending the World Economic Forum in Davis, Switzerland.

Karapetyan said the Armenian side is interested in expanding cooperation with the Japanese agency, unveiling the country’s macroeconomic indicators for 2017.

Kitaoka said JICA’s programs will continue in Armenia and hailed the country’s 2017 development trends as impressive.

Also, the two agreed to carry out a feasibility study for the modernization of the agricultural sector in the country for linking the industry with the global value chain which will help diversify export routes of the Armenian produce.