EP delegation visits Karabakh to discuss EU ties with president
January 26, 2018 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan on Thursday, January 25 met a delegation led by member of the European Parliament (EP) Lars Adaktusson.
A range of issues relating to Artsakh-Europe ties, especially parliamentary cooperation were high on the agenda.
President Sahakyan noted that Artsakh is interested in deepening and expanding relations with the European Parliament and other European structures, adding that the issue is among the country’s foreign policy priorities.
Artsakh National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, head of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) Kaspar Karapetyan and other officials took part in the meeting.
