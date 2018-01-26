Proposed structure of new Armenia government revealed
January 26, 2018 - 12:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The new Armenian government set to be formed in April will be comprised of prime minister, first deputy prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and ministers, a draft law published recently reveals.
Within five days after his/her appointment, the prime minister will propose a candidate for the post of the first deputy prime minister to the president.
The prime minister also defines the first deputy premier’s powers while replacing the PM.
Also, the members of the new government must give an oath to the president.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'a pot of gold' for Arsenal: Martin Keown Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan will prove to be a pot of gold for the Gunners squad.
Syrian army, Tahrir al-Sham militants deadlocked in key Idlib city According to a report, the Syrian army is currently involved in a fierce battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at Abu Dhuhour city
Armenia: 8.6% ready for violent protests if Artsakh settled 'improperly' 8.6% of Armenians are ready to participate in violent protests in the event they disagree with the results of a possible settlement.
Artsakh confirms support for HALO Trust's demining efforts Mayilian reiterated the Artsakh authorities' readiness to support the activities of The HALO Trust in the country in every possible way.