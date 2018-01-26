Proposed structure of new Armenia government revealed

PanARMENIAN.Net - The new Armenian government set to be formed in April will be comprised of prime minister, first deputy prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and ministers, a draft law published recently reveals.

Within five days after his/her appointment, the prime minister will propose a candidate for the post of the first deputy prime minister to the president.

The prime minister also defines the first deputy premier’s powers while replacing the PM.

Also, the members of the new government must give an oath to the president.