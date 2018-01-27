Yerevan’s 2800th birthday set for September 29-30

PanARMENIAN.Net - Events marking the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan will be held on the weekend of September 29-30, mayor Taron Margaryan said at a meeting with president Serzh Sargsyan.

At the discussion, the program and timetable, as well as preparations for a number of events were presented on Friday, January 26.

Preparations for La Francophonie summit and celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the heroic battles of May were also high on the agenda.

La Francophonie summit is slated for October 11-12, with dozens of heads of state and government, including French president Emmanuel Macron, set to attend the event in Yerevan.