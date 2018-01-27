Export of Armenia’s agricultural produce grew 21% in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Export of Armenian agricultural produce increased by 21% in 2017, while imports from abroad grew by 17% in the reporting period, minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan said at a meeting with prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday, January 26.

Agricultural sector accounted for the 15.9% of Armenia’s gross domestic product in 2016, reaching 21.6% the next year, the minister said.

“The level of self-sufficiency of primary foodstuffs stood at 64%, with 338,000 people involved in the sector overall," Arakelyan said.

According to him, 9 million litres of wine were produced in the country throughout the previous year against the 7 million litres produced a year earlier. Export of wine, meanwhile, increased by 30%.