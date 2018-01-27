Export of Armenia’s agricultural produce grew 21% in 2017
January 27, 2018 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Export of Armenian agricultural produce increased by 21% in 2017, while imports from abroad grew by 17% in the reporting period, minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan said at a meeting with prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday, January 26.
Agricultural sector accounted for the 15.9% of Armenia’s gross domestic product in 2016, reaching 21.6% the next year, the minister said.
“The level of self-sufficiency of primary foodstuffs stood at 64%, with 338,000 people involved in the sector overall," Arakelyan said.
According to him, 9 million litres of wine were produced in the country throughout the previous year against the 7 million litres produced a year earlier. Export of wine, meanwhile, increased by 30%.
Top stories
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Hezbollah says ready for "worst conditions imposed by U.S." Hezbollah is ready even for the worst conditions imposed by the United States, said a senior member of Hezbollah.
Iraqi children may receive heart surgery in Armenia Iraqi children may undergo heart surgery in Armenia, deputy health minister Sergey Khachatryan said at a meeting with Alia M. Salman.
Armenia to participate in Int’l Youth Football Tournament in Russia Armenia will participate in an international youth football tournament in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don.
Armenia smokers to protest proposed smoking ban “We respect the rights of non-smokers, no fines beget respect,” the We Must Smoke movement said in a Facebook event.