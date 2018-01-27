Armenia will continue to implement its reform agenda, PM tells euronews

PanARMENIAN.Net - As the world’s movers and shakers gathered in Davos, Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in an interview with euronews talked about his future plans for the country’s economic development, as well as Armenia’s relations with its neighbouring nations.

“We will continue to implement our reform agenda for making Armenia more attractive with a comfortable business environment in terms of local market as a platform for doing business in our region by using our trade regimes,” he said.

“We are trying just now to create a shared future in our region, trying to be a platform, a gateway through markets, through cultures where the different parts of the world can be really compatible.”

With that vision in mind, Karapetyan had earlier met representatives of the UN Development Programme to help kick-start the reform process.