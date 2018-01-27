Armenia will continue to implement its reform agenda, PM tells euronews
January 27, 2018 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As the world’s movers and shakers gathered in Davos, Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in an interview with euronews talked about his future plans for the country’s economic development, as well as Armenia’s relations with its neighbouring nations.
“We will continue to implement our reform agenda for making Armenia more attractive with a comfortable business environment in terms of local market as a platform for doing business in our region by using our trade regimes,” he said.
“We are trying just now to create a shared future in our region, trying to be a platform, a gateway through markets, through cultures where the different parts of the world can be really compatible.”
With that vision in mind, Karapetyan had earlier met representatives of the UN Development Programme to help kick-start the reform process.
Top stories
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
High-cholesterol diet may increase risk of colon cancer, science says Boosting mices cholesterol levels spurs intestinal stem cells to divide more quickly, enabling tumours to form 100 times faster.
Six children killed in conflict between Taliban and Afghan troops The children were killed during Taliban attack on Qarabagh District, an Afghan police official revealed on condition of anonymity.
AP predicts Grammy victory for Chris Cornell's ‘The Promise’ "I think Cornell takes it — and it’s richly deserved," said the global entertainment and lifestyles editor for AP.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'a pot of gold' for Arsenal: Martin Keown Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan will prove to be a pot of gold for the Gunners squad.