200 truce violations, incursion attempt by Azerbaijan registered this week

January 27, 2018 - 13:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on January 21-27.

Azeri forces, in particular, fired more than 2000 shots towards the Armenian positions.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani side launched an incursion attempt on January 25, with the Karabakh frontline units timely identifying their actions and thwarting the rivals back to their positions.

The Artsakh Defense Army units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

