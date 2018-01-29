Museum of Tolerance symposium to tackle Armenian Genocide, Holocaust
January 29, 2018 - 10:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A full day symposium featuring academics and service providers focusing on trauma transmission among Holocaust and Armenian Genocide survivors and their descendants will take place at the Museum of Tolerance. LA on February 7, 2018, the USC Institute of Armenian Studies says.
The program, entitled “Inheriting Genocide: Lessons from Intergenerational Transmission of Trauma in Holocaust and Armenian Genocide Survivor Populations,” is organized by the USC Edward R. Roybal Institute on Aging, the Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles, The Jewish Federation of North America, and the Museum of Tolerance.
Salpi Ghazarian, director of the USC Institute of Armenian Studies, and Holocaust survivor Lya Frank, will share their personal stories of inheriting genocide and trauma in the day-long program.
Opening remarks will be made by Charles Kaplan, Research Professor and Associate Dean of Research at the USC Hamovitch Center for Science in the Human Services. He will be followed by Swedish-born Israeli psychologist Dr. Natan Kellermann and psychiatrist Dr. Andrei Novac.
During the second part of the symposium, marriage and family therapist Christie Tcharkhoutian will give a talk on clinical interventions for descendants of the Armenian Genocide.
The program will continue with a panel entitled “Voices from the Trenches.” The panel will feature service providers Cally Clein of the Jewish Federation & Family Services, Dr. Selina Mangassarian from Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Sheila Moore of the Jewish Family Service, and clinical psychologist Dr. Charles Pilavian.
