Syrian army attempts to seize key militant-held city in Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - At approximately 10:00 am (Damascus Time) on Monday, January 29, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the Idlib Governorate, striking the militant defenses at several axes near the strategic Abu Dhuhour Military Airport, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture the Al-Izzo Hill and its corresponding farm, following a swift assault against the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The Syrian army also launched a powerful attack inside the city of Abu Dhuhour in a bid to expel the militants from the western district.

According to a military report , the Syrian army made a small advance Sunday night; however, they are still engaged in heavy firefights in the western district, as they try to break through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses.

If they succeed in taking control of Abu Dhuhour city, they will be able to secure the western axis of the Abu Dhuhour Airport for the first time since recapturing the key military installation.