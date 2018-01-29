Syrian army attempts to seize key militant-held city in Idlib
January 29, 2018 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At approximately 10:00 am (Damascus Time) on Monday, January 29, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the Idlib Governorate, striking the militant defenses at several axes near the strategic Abu Dhuhour Military Airport, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture the Al-Izzo Hill and its corresponding farm, following a swift assault against the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
The Syrian army also launched a powerful attack inside the city of Abu Dhuhour in a bid to expel the militants from the western district.
According to a military report , the Syrian army made a small advance Sunday night; however, they are still engaged in heavy firefights in the western district, as they try to break through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses.
If they succeed in taking control of Abu Dhuhour city, they will be able to secure the western axis of the Abu Dhuhour Airport for the first time since recapturing the key military installation.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Benefits of Armenian cuisine for your health: RTL France Dr. Frédéric Saldmann became interested in Armenian family recipes and dishes that could be extremely good for your health.
BBC, Netflix team up for Troy series from the Trojans' point of view "Troy: Fall of a City" will show how Helen of Sparta came to leave her family and her husband and spark a decade-long war.
Levon Aronian celebrates third victory at Tradewise Chess Festival International Master and Woman Grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian drew her game against Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, again from India.
Museum of Tolerance symposium to tackle Armenian Genocide, Holocaust Salpi Ghazarian, director of the USC Institute of Armenian Studies, and Holocaust survivor Lya Frank, will share their personal stories.