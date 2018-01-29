Foreign ministry clarifying reports on Armenian’s death in Syrian Afrin
January 29, 2018 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The foreign ministry is working to clarify whether an Armenian person was killed in military operations unleashed by Turkey in Syria’s Afrin.
Foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said they are carefully watching the conditions of Armenians living in that part of the country.
A pro-Kurdish source first disseminated the information about the alleged death of an Armenian youth.
No details are available for now.
Armenia’s embassy in Damascus earlier reported that an Armenian person had been injured in Afrin.
The Turkish air force had also launched a rocket attack on several districts of the Armenian-populated city of Qamishli, with no casualties registered as a result.
