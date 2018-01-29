Armenia only EEU-member to screen ‘The Death of Stalin’
January 29, 2018 - 14:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The British-French political satire film “The Death of Stalin” has hit the big screens in Armenia making the country the only member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to showcase the comedy.
The movie premiered on January 25 in two theaters in Yerevan.
The Russian government banned the film across the country, saying the movie mocks the state’s past.
The culture ministry withdrew a license for the movie's general release just two days before the premiere.
A Russian art house cinema, however, defied the ban to screen the satirical film to a packed audience
The film will also be screened in Kazakhstan only in the framework of Clique festival.
Top stories
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
Latest news
Estrogen research gives hope for neuroblastoma treatment possibilities The female sex hormone estrogen can perform an important role in neuroblastoma, a form of cancer mainly affecting young children.
EU, Armenia to meet for energy, transport, civil protection talks This is a regular meeting between the European Union and Armenia to discuss cooperation in the sectors concerned.
Goran Bregovic to perform in Armenia this spring Bregovic first performed in Armenia in 2010 with the program "Alcohol" in the framework of the Yerevan Perspectives Music Festival.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed Ones to Watch card in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan, Chilean forward Sanchez, and brazilian winger Coutinho have received 'Ones to Watch' cards.