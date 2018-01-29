Armenia only EEU-member to screen ‘The Death of Stalin’

PanARMENIAN.Net - The British-French political satire film “The Death of Stalin” has hit the big screens in Armenia making the country the only member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to showcase the comedy.

The movie premiered on January 25 in two theaters in Yerevan.

The Russian government banned the film across the country, saying the movie mocks the state’s past.

The culture ministry withdrew a license for the movie's general release just two days before the premiere.

A Russian art house cinema, however, defied the ban to screen the satirical film to a packed audience

The film will also be screened in Kazakhstan only in the framework of Clique festival.