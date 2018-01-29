Armenia Zvartnots airport traffic control tower to remain standing
January 29, 2018 - 17:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The old terminal of Armenia’s Zvartnots international airport will be demolished under the airport’s 2018-2022 master plan, while the air traffic control tower will remain standing.
According to a document approved by the government, the building is expected to be pulled down for good in 2018-2019 when permitted by the Yerevan city hall.
$750.000 will be spent to tear down the terminal, while the strengthening of the tower will cost a further $1 million.
According to the document, passenger traffic at Zvartnots will reach some 2.8-2.9 million per annum in 2018-2022.
“If passenger transportation exceeds the anticipated volume in the next three years, we are planning to expand the number of gates. The move will enable several planes to land or fly at the same time, as well as provide a bigger space for a more comfortable boarding process,” the document says.
The approximate cost of the project will be unveiled in 2018.
In the event of securing a 6 million passenger traffic by 2030, a second terminal and more gates are set to be built.
