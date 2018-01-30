Armenia nuclear power plant must shut down asap, EU official says

PanARMENIAN.Net - The nuclear power plant near the Armenian town of Metsamor must shut down as soon as possible, said Dirk Lorenz, Deputy Head of Division, Eastern Partnership Bilateral, EEAS, on Tuesday, January 30.

The fifth EU-Armenia subcommittee meeting on energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection is taking place in Yerevan on January 30-31.

“We believe that the nuclear plant must shut down as soon as possible, as no renovation can make it fully comply with international security requirements,” Lorenz was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.

“At the same time, we are well aware that energy security is important for Armenia. The European Union is currently working with the country to improve the NPP safety."

At the meeting, the two sides will also discuss Armenia's plans for the adoption of legislation in line with EU norms in the sectors concerned, which should bring concrete benefits to the citizens of Armenia.