Armenia nuclear power plant must shut down asap, EU official says
January 30, 2018 - 14:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The nuclear power plant near the Armenian town of Metsamor must shut down as soon as possible, said Dirk Lorenz, Deputy Head of Division, Eastern Partnership Bilateral, EEAS, on Tuesday, January 30.
The fifth EU-Armenia subcommittee meeting on energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection is taking place in Yerevan on January 30-31.
“We believe that the nuclear plant must shut down as soon as possible, as no renovation can make it fully comply with international security requirements,” Lorenz was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.
“At the same time, we are well aware that energy security is important for Armenia. The European Union is currently working with the country to improve the NPP safety."
At the meeting, the two sides will also discuss Armenia's plans for the adoption of legislation in line with EU norms in the sectors concerned, which should bring concrete benefits to the citizens of Armenia.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
