FMD K&L Europe expands operations to Armenia's provinces
January 30, 2018 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FMD K&L Europe is increasing investments and expanding its activities to the Armenian provinces at the initiative of its employees and with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia.
FMD K&L Europe, the Armenian branch of FMD K&L World Corporation, provides contractual services to the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.
The new program is aimed at creating jobs in the provinces and hiring high-qualified personnel.
FMD K&L Europe' started its operation in Armenia 3 years ago with only 3 people as its staff. After making investments worth some $3 million, the organization currently employs 150 people. This year, the company aims to double the staff to 300.
At the meeting with the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia, Armen Avak Avakian, Director of FMD K&L Europe Kirit Velani said the first offices will open in Kotayk province.
