Armenia-China trade turnover grew 35%, envoy says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Trade turnover between Armenia and China grew 34.5% in the eleven months of 2017 against the same period of the previous year, Chinese ambassador to Yerevan Tian Erlun said at a meeting with Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday, January 30.

According to the envoy, the Chinese government is ready to deepen and expand cooperation with Armenia for certain projects.

The ambassador said that $15 million were allotted for the construction of a Chinese-language school in Yerevan.

Beijing will also provide new ambulance vehicles to help improve Armenia’s emergency medical services.

Also, the PM and the Chinese diplomat weighed in on the possibility of implementing joint projects in the sectors of industry, processing of agricultural produce, information technologies, road building and tourism.