Armenia-China trade turnover grew 35%, envoy says
January 30, 2018 - 17:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Trade turnover between Armenia and China grew 34.5% in the eleven months of 2017 against the same period of the previous year, Chinese ambassador to Yerevan Tian Erlun said at a meeting with Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday, January 30.
According to the envoy, the Chinese government is ready to deepen and expand cooperation with Armenia for certain projects.
The ambassador said that $15 million were allotted for the construction of a Chinese-language school in Yerevan.
Beijing will also provide new ambulance vehicles to help improve Armenia’s emergency medical services.
Also, the PM and the Chinese diplomat weighed in on the possibility of implementing joint projects in the sectors of industry, processing of agricultural produce, information technologies, road building and tourism.
Top stories
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Kurdish YPG spotted firing Iran-made missile at Turkish Army decoy Based on the footage from a tweet, the YPG missile struck an inflatable Turkish Army decoy that is used to trick opposing forces.
Iran to stay committed to nuke deal as long as its interest secured Iran will stay in the nuclear deal as long as its interests are secured, said the Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said.
RSL, Yura Movsisyan mired in talks over the forward's next step Real Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan has been mired in negotiations with his agent and the club regarding his next step.
Scientists discover new species of dinosaur in Egypt Its size makes it a part of a group of dinosaurs known as the Titanosauria, which includes the largest land animals known to science.