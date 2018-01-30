Italy to prioritize Karabakh settlement during OSCE chairmanship
January 30, 2018 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - During its chairmanship of the OSCE in 2018, Italy is planning to prioritize the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and other issues in the scope of the organization’s activities, Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
These issues will become Italy's priorities during the OSCE chairmanship, the minister said.
The permanent representative of Armenia in the OSCE, Arman Kirakosyan, at a session of the organization’s permanent council on January 11 detailed Yerevan’s stance on the settlement of the conflict.
Ambassador Kirakosyan said Armenia too backs the Minsk Group co-chairs in their efforts to solve the issue based on three principles: non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the right of peoples to self-determination.
