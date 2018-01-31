More Members of Congress joining Armenian Caucus
January 31, 2018 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As Congress is returning to Washington, D.C., the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) held over 30 meetings with Congressional offices and Members, thanking friends, discussing key issues, and adding more Members to the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.
The Assembly said in a statement that it is pleased to welcome Representatives Ken Buck (R-CO), Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), and Grace Meng (D-NY) as the latest Members to join the Armenian Caucus.
In December, Reps. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Anthony Brown (D-MD) also joined the Caucus as a result of the Assembly's efforts to expand the Caucus, thus bringing the total as to 117 Members in early 2018.
"I'm proud to be joining the Congressional Armenian Caucus. I look forward to learning more about issues that impact the American-Armenian relationship and about ways to deepen ties between our two nations," Rep. Buck told the Assembly.
Rep. Buck serves on the House Committee on Rules and House Judiciary Committee, as well as the Judiciary Subcommittees on Immigration and Border Security and Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations. Last Congress, he also co-sponsored H.Res.220 and H.Res.154, affirming the Armenian Genocide.
