Russia making effort to expand OSCE mission in Karabakh
January 31, 2018 - 18:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia supports efforts to reduce tension on the contact line in the zone of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday, January 31.
According to her, Moscow is making efforts to expand the OSCE mission in Karabakh.
Zakharova said Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in principle to expand the observer mission when the foreign ministers of the two countries met in Krakow, Poland on January 18.
"Some technical details still need to be agreed upon before the mechanism of expansion is launched," Zakharova said.
Zakharova also said the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit the region in early February to clarify the positions of the sides on the problematic aspects of the settlement.
Top stories
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
The idea was born three years ago in January 2015, when the Holy Martyrs Genocide Centennial Committee began plans for their year of events.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Info on VivaCell-MTS’ coverage map and techs now publicly available The information is also publicly available in all service centers throughout the country, the company announced on Wednesday, January 31.
Armenia to install internationally accepted road signs Armenia will switch to internationally accepted to road signs, deputy minister of transport Gagik Grigoryan said.
NASA rediscovers satellite it lost in space 13 years ago Proving that things tend to turn up when you least expect them, NASA has just rediscovered a satellite it lost in space more than a decade ago.
Mkhitaryan did actually leak Aubameyang’s transfer to Arsenal Arsenal have finally admitted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan leaked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer after completing his move from Man United.