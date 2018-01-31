// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia making effort to expand OSCE mission in Karabakh

January 31, 2018 - 18:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia supports efforts to reduce tension on the contact line in the zone of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday, January 31.

According to her, Moscow is making efforts to expand the OSCE mission in Karabakh.

Zakharova said Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in principle to expand the observer mission when the foreign ministers of the two countries met in Krakow, Poland on January 18.

"Some technical details still need to be agreed upon before the mechanism of expansion is launched," Zakharova said.

Zakharova also said the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit the region in early February to clarify the positions of the sides on the problematic aspects of the settlement.

