U.S. ready to continue supporting Armenia in reforms process
February 1, 2018 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday, January 31 met the U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills and head of the USAID’s Armenia office Deborah Griesser to discuss issues of mutual interest.
At the meeting, the sides discussed the presentation scheduled for next week during which projects implemented in various sectors, achievements and future plans will be addressed.
“We appreciate the projects that the USAID is implementing which contribute to the economic growth, the strengthening of democratic institutions, the successful implementation of the fight against corruption and the enhancement of governance efficiency in Armenia,” the premier said.
Ambassador Mills, in turn, hailed the reforms and reassured the U.S. readiness to support Armenia in this undertaking.
