Turkish-Armenian lawmaker receives Vermeil Medal in Paris

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin Garo Paylan received the Vermeil Medal from the hands of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday, January 30, Nouvelles d’Arménie reports.

Paylan, as well as French president Emmanuel Macron were among the guests of honor at the gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian organizations in France (CCAF).

Speaking to the MP, the French president appreciated his role in the Turkish parliament and expressed gratitude for his efforts.

Also Monday, Macron promised to include “a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide” in the French republic’s calendar, the The Élysée Palace said in a tweet.