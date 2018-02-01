Turkish-Armenian lawmaker receives Vermeil Medal in Paris
February 1, 2018 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin Garo Paylan received the Vermeil Medal from the hands of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday, January 30, Nouvelles d’Arménie reports.
Paylan, as well as French president Emmanuel Macron were among the guests of honor at the gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian organizations in France (CCAF).
Speaking to the MP, the French president appreciated his role in the Turkish parliament and expressed gratitude for his efforts.
Also Monday, Macron promised to include “a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide” in the French republic’s calendar, the The Élysée Palace said in a tweet.
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
