// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkish-Armenian lawmaker receives Vermeil Medal in Paris

Turkish-Armenian lawmaker receives Vermeil Medal in Paris
February 1, 2018 - 12:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin Garo Paylan received the Vermeil Medal from the hands of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday, January 30, Nouvelles d’Arménie reports.

Paylan, as well as French president Emmanuel Macron were among the guests of honor at the gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian organizations in France (CCAF).

Speaking to the MP, the French president appreciated his role in the Turkish parliament and expressed gratitude for his efforts.

Also Monday, Macron promised to include “a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide” in the French republic’s calendar, the The Élysée Palace said in a tweet.

Related links:
Armenews.com. Garo Paylan acclamé au dîner du CCAF, en présence d’Emmanuel Macron
 Top stories
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemorationFrance to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjuredArmenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversionKarabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian GenocideTop Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel
Armenian church in Turkey reopens after renovation
Chris Cornell consulted Serj Tankian for "The Promise" track: Rolling Stone
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Microsoft patents method to secure NFC connection One of the benefits of NFC is that its handshake process between two communicating devices is fast, the publication says.
Armenia’s Aronian among leaders of Tradewise Chess Festival International master Lilit Mkrtchyan, meanwhile, beat Elizabeth Hapala of Austria to take the 100th spot with 5.0 points.
Canadian jazz pianist David Braid to perform in Armenia Canadian jazz pianist and composer David Braid will perform in Armenia in spring, information on the pianist’s website reveals.
Armenia presidential nominee heads to Moscow for Diaspora meetings The ruling Republican Party’s nominee for the Armenian president’s post, Armen Sarkissian on February 1 left for Moscow.