Armenia brandy production grew 40% in 2017
February 1, 2018 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brandy production in Armenia grew 39,4% in 2017 against the previous year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
30 million tons of brandy were produced in the reporting against the 21.5 million tons made in 2016.
Volumes of wine, champagne and beer production grew in 2017 by 30%, 10% and 21%, respectively.
Vodka production, meanwhile, declined by about 12%, that of liquor and whiskey dropped by 40% and 28%, respectively.
