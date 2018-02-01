// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Canadian jazz pianist David Braid to perform in Armenia

Canadian jazz pianist David Braid to perform in Armenia
February 1, 2018 - 14:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian jazz pianist and composer David Braid will perform in Armenia in spring, information on the pianist’s website reveals.

The artist will give concerts in the capital city of Yerevan on March 17-19.

Braid is considered one of his country's true renaissance men when it comes to music.

Together with his sextet, the musician has released a dozen albums over the course of his career.

