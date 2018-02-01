// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia hopes for implementation of Karabakh agreements soon

Russia hopes for implementation of Karabakh agreements soon
February 1, 2018 - 19:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow hopes for an early implementation of an agreement on the deployment of more OSCE observers in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to a news conference following talks with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano.

Lavrov said that it was previously agreed to add several OSCE observers to the line of contact.

“I believe the parties are now close to agreeing on specific parameters for the implementation of this agreement, and we expect that the OSCE will be able to put it into effect soon,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by RIA.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said earlier that Moscow supports efforts to reduce tension on the contact line in the zone of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

