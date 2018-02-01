Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang scored 106 points in 2015/16 season
February 1, 2018 - 18:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After playing for Borussia Dortmund for three seasons together, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will again be teammates at Arsenal.
Throughout the season of 2015/16, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang scored a total of 106 points according to the "goal + pass" system.
In their last season together, the Armenia international scored 23 goals and 32 assists, while the French-born striker netted 39 goals and helped score 12 others.
Arsenal earlier admitted that Mkhitaryan leaked Aubameyang’s transfer after completing his move from Manchester United last week.
