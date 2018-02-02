// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

More than 25,000 Armenians received Russian citizenship in 2017

More than 25,000 Armenians received Russian citizenship in 2017
February 2, 2018 - 10:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 25,144 Armenian citizens were granted Russian citizenship in 2017, according to the country’s ministry of internal affairs.

In the reporting period, 657,000 migrants from Armenia were registered in Russia, 342,000 of which were removed from migration records. As of December 2017, 265,000 migrants (including migrant workers) from Armenia live in Russia. 232,000 of them said they have gone to Russia to earn money.

Another 143,000 Armenian citizens have permanent or temporary residence permits in the Russian Federation.

22,264 residents of Armenia received Russian passports in 2016, and 18,653 in 2015.

10,394 people from neighboring Azerbaijan and 2535 from Georgia became citizens of Russia in 2017.

 Top stories
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemorationFrance to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjuredArmenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversionKarabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian GenocideTop Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel
Chris Cornell consulted Serj Tankian for "The Promise" track: Rolling Stone
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more
Turkish state 'played a role' in murder of Armenian editor: German MP
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude could be ‘hugely valuable’ for RSL Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece at Real Salt Lake, Matt Montgomery says.
New series OKed as HBO planning future sans "Game of Thrones" HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for "Demimonde", expanding its relationship with "Westworld" executive producer J.J. Abrams.
Genetic mutation causes hereditary Parkinson’s disease: researchers Scientists in Japan have identified a genetic mutation that may drive the onset of a hereditary form of Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
Armenia’s IT sector grows 25% annually, prime minister says Although the results of 2017 have yet to be summarized, the PM said the country is expected to see a 28-30% growth in 2017.