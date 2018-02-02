More than 25,000 Armenians received Russian citizenship in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - 25,144 Armenian citizens were granted Russian citizenship in 2017, according to the country’s ministry of internal affairs.

In the reporting period, 657,000 migrants from Armenia were registered in Russia, 342,000 of which were removed from migration records. As of December 2017, 265,000 migrants (including migrant workers) from Armenia live in Russia. 232,000 of them said they have gone to Russia to earn money.

Another 143,000 Armenian citizens have permanent or temporary residence permits in the Russian Federation.

22,264 residents of Armenia received Russian passports in 2016, and 18,653 in 2015.

10,394 people from neighboring Azerbaijan and 2535 from Georgia became citizens of Russia in 2017.