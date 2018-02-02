PanARMENIAN.Net - The trailer for the film "Dovlatov" director Alexei German-Jr is out now.

The picture will tell about several days from the life of writer Sergei Dovlatov. Shot in the genre of biographical melodrama, the film centers on the four days in 1971 that the writer with Armenian roots spent in leningrad (now Saint Petersburg).

Serbian actor Milan Maric will portray Dovlatov, with Elena Lyadova, Danila Kozlovsky, Anton Shagin, Arthur Beschastny, Svetlana Khodchenkova also starring in the movie.

The film will premiere at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival and will hit the big screens on March 1.