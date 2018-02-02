"Dovlatov" trailer lands online ahead of Berlin premiere (video)
February 2, 2018 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The trailer for the film "Dovlatov" director Alexei German-Jr is out now.
The picture will tell about several days from the life of writer Sergei Dovlatov. Shot in the genre of biographical melodrama, the film centers on the four days in 1971 that the writer with Armenian roots spent in leningrad (now Saint Petersburg).
Serbian actor Milan Maric will portray Dovlatov, with Elena Lyadova, Danila Kozlovsky, Anton Shagin, Arthur Beschastny, Svetlana Khodchenkova also starring in the movie.
The film will premiere at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival and will hit the big screens on March 1.
Top stories
Bruno Mars won in seven categories of 60th Annual Grammy Awards, while Jay-Z, who was nominated for eight awards, did not win a single one.
'Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams has hinted at which month the final season of the fantasy drama is supposed to debut.
Angela Sarafyan, part of the ensemble of HBO’s "Westworld", has joined the cast of "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile".
The ICMA Jury has selected musicians and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements.
Partner news
Latest news
Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude could be ‘hugely valuable’ for RSL Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan with the right attitude again could be a hugely valuable piece at Real Salt Lake, Matt Montgomery says.
Genetic mutation causes hereditary Parkinson’s disease: researchers Scientists in Japan have identified a genetic mutation that may drive the onset of a hereditary form of Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
Armenia’s IT sector grows 25% annually, prime minister says Although the results of 2017 have yet to be summarized, the PM said the country is expected to see a 28-30% growth in 2017.
Free Syrian Army offensive against Islamic State 'ends before starting' Beyond announcing the attack over social media, the Free Syrian Army apparently even issued an ultimatum to IS fighters in Daraa.