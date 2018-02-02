Medieval wine press discovered in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A medieval wine press has been unearthed during construction work near a school in the Armenian city of Yeghegnadzor, Argishti Mikayelyan, a Facebook user, said in a post on Friday, February 2.

Excavations were carried out director of the Geological Museum of Yeghegnadzor, archaeologist Karen Azaryan.

“This (the find - ed.) comes to prove that Vayots Dzor province has had a wealthy winemaking culture since ancient times which has survived and continues developings,” the user said.

The 6100-year-old Areni winery was discovered in 2007 in the Areni-1 cave complex in the village of Areni again in the Vayots Dzor province. The excavations of the winery were completed in 2010.