Medieval wine press discovered in Armenia
February 2, 2018 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A medieval wine press has been unearthed during construction work near a school in the Armenian city of Yeghegnadzor, Argishti Mikayelyan, a Facebook user, said in a post on Friday, February 2.
Excavations were carried out director of the Geological Museum of Yeghegnadzor, archaeologist Karen Azaryan.
“This (the find - ed.) comes to prove that Vayots Dzor province has had a wealthy winemaking culture since ancient times which has survived and continues developings,” the user said.
The 6100-year-old Areni winery was discovered in 2007 in the Areni-1 cave complex in the village of Areni again in the Vayots Dzor province. The excavations of the winery were completed in 2010.
Photos from Argishti Mikayelyan's FB page
