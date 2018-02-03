Armenian man who helped stop train attack stars in Clint Eastwood film (video)
February 3, 2018 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American professor Mark Moogalian, the first passenger to tackle a gunman during a terrorist attack on a high-speed train traveling to Paris from Amsterdam in 2015, will play himself in Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film “The 15:17 to Paris”, The Armenian Weekly reports.
According to sources, the film also stars Moogalian’s wife, Isabelle Risacher Moogalian, who was also on board that day.
During the high-speed train ride on Aug. 21, 2015, Moogalian tackled gunman El-Khazzani, who was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle. It was reported that Moogalian instinctively acted to protect his wife Isabella and managed to take the assault rifle away from El-Khazzani. The assailant managed to then draw another gun and shoot Moogalian in the neck.
Moogalian, who is from Midlothian, Va. and teaches English at Paris-Sorbonne University, was quickly rushed to a hospital where he was rehabilitated and eventually made a full recovery from his injuries.
In Sept. 2015, less than a month after the incident, Moogalian was awarded the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest honor for bravery, by then French President Francois Hollande at the Élysée Palace.
Written by Dorothy Blyskal, “The 15:17 to Paris” is based on the autobiography "The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Soldiers" by Jeffrey E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler, and Alek Skarlatos. Stone, Sadler, and Skarlatos—the American passengers who helped stop the attack by tackling the attacker—also star in the film as themselves.
The film is scheduled to be released on Feb. 9 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Photo. The Telegraph
Top stories
Bruno Mars won in seven categories of 60th Annual Grammy Awards, while Jay-Z, who was nominated for eight awards, did not win a single one.
'Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams has hinted at which month the final season of the fantasy drama is supposed to debut.
Angela Sarafyan, part of the ensemble of HBO’s "Westworld", has joined the cast of "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile".
The ICMA Jury has selected musicians and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia suicide rate dropped sharply in 2015-2017 Suicide rate dropped by 24% in 2015-2017 in Armenia, 560 cases of suicide, in particular, were registered in the three years.
The son of Armenian immigrants who became a most influential tycoon: WP Kerkorian played an enormous role in shaping modern-day Las Vegas, along the way also shaking up Hollywood and the auto industry.
Draft law regulating cryptocurrency mining proposed for Armenia Under the new law, individuals - both physical and legal entities - above the age of 18 will be eligible to start cryptocurrency mining.
Female Kurdish fighter filmed destroying FSA vehicle in Afrin (video) The ATGM strike was conducted in the Rajou District of the Afrin region; it resulted in the death of one Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah fighter.