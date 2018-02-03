A couple of glasses of wine can help clean your brain, study shows
February 3, 2018 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A couple of glasses of wine may tamp down inflammation and help the brain clear away toxins, including those associated with Alzheimer's disease, a study suggests, according to The Asian Age.
While excessive consumption of alcohol is a well- documented health hazard, many studies have linked lower levels of drinking with a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases as well as a number of cancers.
"Prolonged intake of excessive amounts of ethanol is known to have adverse effects on the central nervous system," said Maiken Nedergaard, from the University of Rochester in the US.
"However, in this study we have shown for the first time that low doses of alcohol are potentially beneficial to brain health, namely it improves the brain's ability to remove waste," Nedergaard said.
The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, focuses on the glymphatic system, the brain's unique cleaning process.
Researchers showed how cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) is pumped into brain tissue and flushes away waste, including the proteins beta amyloid and tau that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.
The new study, which was conducted in mice, looked at the impact of both acute and chronic alcohol exposure.
When the researchers studied the brains of animals exposed to high levels of alcohol over a long period of time, they observed high levels of a molecular marker for inflammation, particularly in cells called astrocytes which are key regulators of the glymphatic system.
They also noted impairment of the animal's cognitive abilities and motor skills.
Animals that were exposed to low levels of alcohol consumption, actually showed less inflammation in the brain and their glymphatic system was more efficient in moving CSF through the brain and removing waste, compared to control mice who were not exposed to alcohol.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia suicide rate dropped sharply in 2015-2017 Suicide rate dropped by 24% in 2015-2017 in Armenia, 560 cases of suicide, in particular, were registered in the three years.
The son of Armenian immigrants who became a most influential tycoon: WP Kerkorian played an enormous role in shaping modern-day Las Vegas, along the way also shaking up Hollywood and the auto industry.
Draft law regulating cryptocurrency mining proposed for Armenia Under the new law, individuals - both physical and legal entities - above the age of 18 will be eligible to start cryptocurrency mining.
Iran seeks to boost non-oil exports to Armenia, envoy says “Iranian embassy will spare no efforts in facilitating trade between Tehran and Yerevan,” Sajjadi said at a meeting with Iranian manufacturers.