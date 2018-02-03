Iran seeks to boost non-oil exports to Armenia, envoy says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will prepare the grounds for encouraging non-oil exports to Armenia, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Yerevan said on Friday, February 2.

“Iranian embassy will spare no efforts to facilitate trade between Tehran and Yerevan,” Kazem Sajjadi said at a meeting with Iranian manufacturers and business people in Armenia.

“Developing ties in all areas importance for Iran.

During the meeting, ways to promote economic and trade relations between Iran and Armenia were discussed.

Iranian merchants also unveiled their views on launching a supreme council of Iranian traders.

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Reza Araqi said earlier that the Islamic Republic is ready to enhance its gas interaction and cooperation with Armenia.

In 2004, the two countries inked a barter contract in the field of gas and electricity for 20 years, based on which, Iran’s export gas will be used by Armenian power plants and in return, Iran will import electricity from Armenia.