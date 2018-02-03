// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran seeks to boost non-oil exports to Armenia, envoy says

Iran seeks to boost non-oil exports to Armenia, envoy says
February 3, 2018 - 13:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran will prepare the grounds for encouraging non-oil exports to Armenia, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Yerevan said on Friday, February 2.

“Iranian embassy will spare no efforts to facilitate trade between Tehran and Yerevan,” Kazem Sajjadi said at a meeting with Iranian manufacturers and business people in Armenia.

“Developing ties in all areas importance for Iran.

During the meeting, ways to promote economic and trade relations between Iran and Armenia were discussed.

Iranian merchants also unveiled their views on launching a supreme council of Iranian traders.

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Reza Araqi said earlier that the Islamic Republic is ready to enhance its gas interaction and cooperation with Armenia.

In 2004, the two countries inked a barter contract in the field of gas and electricity for 20 years, based on which, Iran’s export gas will be used by Armenian power plants and in return, Iran will import electricity from Armenia.

Related links:
IRNA. Iran determined to boost non-oil exports to Armenia: Envoy
 Top stories
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemorationFrance to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
Armenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjuredArmenian puts bare hand through boiling ore and is left uninjured
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Karabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversionKarabakh troops thwart Azerbaijan's attempted subversion
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Top Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian GenocideTop Obama aides ‘sorry’ for failing to recognize Armenian Genocide
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
U.S. State Dept: Armenia among world's safest countries for travel
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more
Turkish state 'played a role' in murder of Armenian editor: German MP
Late Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in Cairo
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia suicide rate dropped sharply in 2015-2017 Suicide rate dropped by 24% in 2015-2017 in Armenia, 560 cases of suicide, in particular, were registered in the three years.
Draft law regulating cryptocurrency mining proposed for Armenia Under the new law, individuals - both physical and legal entities - above the age of 18 will be eligible to start cryptocurrency mining.
Female Kurdish fighter filmed destroying FSA vehicle in Afrin (video) The ATGM strike was conducted in the Rajou District of the Afrin region; it resulted in the death of one Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah fighter.
Kurdish forces drive back assault by Turkish-backed rebels: sources Sources familiar with the matter have reported over social media that Turkish-backed forces carried out a cross-border operation