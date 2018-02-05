// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

5 Azerbaijanis applied for asylum in Armenia in 2017 and were rejected

February 5, 2018 - 16:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Five Azerbaijanis applied for asylum and were rejected in Armenia in 2017, the National Statistical Service says.

Also, 33 people from Iraq, 27 from Syria, as well as citizens from Yemen, Iran and Turkey sought asylum in the reporting period.

Furthermore, 6042 foreigners were granted permanent residency in 2017, including 1396 from CIS member states, 412 from EU countries.

According to the data, Iranians are the first in terms of the number of those who received residence status in Armenia. 1138 citizens of the Islamic Republic settled in the country in the reporting period.

938 citizens of India, 915 natives of Russia, 402 from Syria and 322 from the United States were also granted permanent residency.

