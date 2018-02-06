OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh contact line
February 6, 2018 - 15:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, February 6 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the north-west from Seysulan village of the Martakert region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
Latest news
Young Armenian wrestlers snatch 7 medals at int’l tournament The freestyle wrestlers have won four gold, two silver a bronze medals at an international tournament held in Moldova.
Researchers seek to crack aspirin’s anti-cancer properties For every 17 lives saved by preventing cancer or heart attacks there would be 2 deaths caused by strokes, bleeding or ulcers.
Armenia drops 11 notches in 2018 Index of Economic Freedom Armenia’s economic freedom score is 68.7, making its economy the 44th freest among 180 countries of the world in the 2018 Index.
Coca-Cola to display FIFA World Cup™ Trophy in Armenia on Feb 7 On February 7, a football atmosphere will be inevitable in Yerevan when the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy arrives in Armenia.