Armenia-Switzerland trade turnover grew 3.6 times in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Trade turnover between Armenia and Switzerland grew by 3.6 times in 2017, Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan said at a meeting with Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation on Tuesday, February 6.

“We should consistently build on our achievements in bilateral economic ties,” the PM said.

“We are confident that Armenia may attract Swiss capital, considering the preferential trade regimes we enjoy with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the European Union, the United States and Iran.”

The President of the Swiss National Council described the prospect of cooperation in agriculture, including wine-making, as promising.

Also, he revealed that one of Switzerland’s largest wine-making companies is already cooperating with Armenian partners.