Armenia-Switzerland trade turnover grew 3.6 times in 2017
February 7, 2018 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Trade turnover between Armenia and Switzerland grew by 3.6 times in 2017, Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan said at a meeting with Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation on Tuesday, February 6.
“We should consistently build on our achievements in bilateral economic ties,” the PM said.
“We are confident that Armenia may attract Swiss capital, considering the preferential trade regimes we enjoy with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the European Union, the United States and Iran.”
The President of the Swiss National Council described the prospect of cooperation in agriculture, including wine-making, as promising.
Also, he revealed that one of Switzerland’s largest wine-making companies is already cooperating with Armenian partners.
Armenia's exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
