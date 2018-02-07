French region no more financing National Center of Armenian Memory
February 7, 2018 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Regional Council of France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes chaired by president of The Republicans Laurent Wauquiez has decided against renewing the grant it provides to the National Center of Armenian Memory (CNMA) in Décines preferring “to focus on economic relations with Armenia” instead, Lyon Capitale reports.
The Council said it recognizes the importance of the center and its role in preserving the Armenian diaspora created as a result of the Genocide.
However, it said, prioritization of the projects on the economic development and strengthening of business ties between the companies of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Armenia was necessary.
The center which thus loses one-third of its budget, expressed disappointed.
In a statement, the CNMA lamented the decision of the regional council not to renew their grant of 45,000 euros., claiming that the move will have significant consequences on the center's activity and its ability to keep all the staff.
Inaugurated in 2013 in Décines, on the outskirts of Lyon, in the presence of Aurélie Filippetti, then Minister of Culture, the center is also funded by the city of Décines, the metropolis of Lyon, the state and various foundations. But the regional council was the main contributor: 350,000 euros were donated for the creation of the center, with a further 30,000 and 45,000 euros alloted in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
"It was a mistake," said Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia exports grew 43.3% in January, prime minister says During a Q&A session with lawmakers at the National Assembly, the PM said investments grew by 55.8% in the reporting period.
Aras Ozbiliz signs for Moldova’s Sheriff Armenian attacking midfielder Aras Ozbiliz signed a contract with Moldova’s Sheriff, the club’s official website reveals.
Syrian forces inches from splitting Islamic State pocket in half Elite forces of the Syrian Arab Army are on the verge of splitting an already shrinking Islamic State pocket in the country’s northwest.
Georgia wishing to host 2030 Winter Olympics Kvirikashvili recalled his recent trip to Lausanne where he met president Thomas Bach of the International Olympic Committee.