Aliyev: Karabakh talks will continue after elections in Armenia, Azerbaijan

February 8, 2018 - 13:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have agreed to continue negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict after elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan, RIA Novosti reports.

Aliyev met Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on Wednesday, February 7.

According to official representative of Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry Hikmet Hajiyev, issues concerning the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign policy chiefs in Krakow were high on the agenda.

“An agreement was reached to continue intensive negotiations on the basis of existing opinions and proposals after presidential elections in Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Hajiyev said.

Aliyev on Monday called a snap presidential vote for April, six months ahead of schedule, as opposition politicians slammed the surprise move.

"Set the date of the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11," the Azeri president ordered in a decree posted on his website without providing an immediate explanation for the move.

Armenia will hold presidential election on March 2.

Ria.ru. В Баку рассказали, когда продолжатся переговоры по Карабаху
