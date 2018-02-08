// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Polish IT companies will forward orders to Armenian developers

February 8, 2018 - 14:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Official representative of the Development Foundation of Armenia in Poland, Blue Idea president Łukasz Walerjan has announced a new initiative under which Polish IT companies will forward orders to developers and startups in Gyumri Technology Center.

Blue Idea has already developed a marketing and PR strategy to unveil Armenia’s potential and the new undertaking to the Polish market.

The company is also set to open a branch in Armenia later.

The sector of information technologies is rapidly growing in Poland where the market continues to develop great demand for specialist.

Seeking to help develop the economies of both countries, Blue Idea has come to serve as a bridge between the IT companies of Armenia and Poland.

