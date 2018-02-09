Boston premiere of Karabakh movie ‘The Last Inhabitant’ set for Feb. 17
February 9, 2018 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Renowned Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan’s “The Last Inhabitant” will be making its Boston-area premiere at the Charles Mosesian Cultural and Youth Center Keljik Hall on Feb. 17, The Armenian Weekly reports.
The screening, which is hosted by the Armenian Business Network and Fish Eye Art Cultural Foundation, will also feature a Q/A with Avetisyan, who will be in attendance.
“The Last Inhabitant” won Best Feature at the Scandinavian International Film Festival Film in late October. Actor Aleksandr Khachatryan also won the Best Actor award. The film also received an honorable mention at the Pomegranate Film Festival in Toronto.
“The Last Inhabitant,” which was written by Tsovinar Khachatryan and Masis Baghdasaryan, focuses on Abgar, who stays behind in his village in Artsakh as the war forces most of the village residents to flee.
“Evicted as a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Abgar stays behind alone in a gradually shrinking enemy ring. He is waiting for his daughter, who has become a witness to her husband’s murder by an angry mob and was hospitalized with a trauma disorder. An Azerbaijani named Ibrahim, for finding and bringing Abgar’s daughter, suggests that Abgar work on the construction of a mosque. A few days later, Ibrahim finds the girl, named Yurga, in one of the psychiatric hospitals of Baku and brings her to Abgar,” reads the film’s synopsis on its official website.
Proceeds from the Feb. 17 screening will benefit the Fish Eye Art Cultural Foundation and the production of Avetisyan’s next feature film “Gate to Heaven,” slated to begin production in Spring 2018.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Egypt hits militants in Sinai, launches major operation across country The Egyptian Army announced earlier in the day the launch of a major operation against Islamist militants across the country,.
Islamic State advances towards rebel-held stronghold in south Idlib Most of the IS militants who were in Hama belong to an old affiliate group that was active inside northwest Syria until February 2017.
‘American Mirror’ trailer limns Susan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghdzyan (video) Sarandon and Tsitoghdzyan discuss how values of beauty and aging are perceived in modern society dominated by social media.
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony The 2018 Winter Olympic Games is underway in South korea, with a number of world leaders attending the opening ceremony on February 9.