Aliyev’s speech on ‘historical lands’ ridiculed even in Azerbaijan: Armenia

February 9, 2018 - 12:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s comments that "Yerevan Khanate and Zangezur-Goycha are Azerbaijan’s history lands" are ridiculed even in Azerbaijan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told PanARMENIAN.Net

“Aliyev’s comments are not being taken seriously even in Azerbaijan,” Balayan said on Friday, February 9.

“If we look into the Azerbaijani youth’s reaction, we’ll see them mocking him. ‘He is unable to settle the Karabakh issue, let alone Yerevan and Zangezur,’ they say.”

“Territorial claims of Azerbaijan, a country which appeared on the political map of the world just 100 years ago, are not new to us, a number of representatives of the Baku regime have repeatedly made such statements,” Balayan added.

“Aliyev’s speech at the VI Congress of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party just seeks to conceal the [country’s] foreign political failures and domestic social problems.”

