Congressman says time for U.S. to recognize Armenian Genocide
February 9, 2018 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Representative for California Ted Lieu has proposed approving the bill on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in response to Turkish threats against American troops in the Syrian city of Afrin.
Turkey’s Afrin operation, code-named operation Olive Branch, has been heavily criticised.
Addressing a Congress sub-committee session, Lieu called for acknowledging the historical fact of the Armenian Genocide, reminding that the U.S. has failed to do so to preserve relations with Turkey.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Macron, who will visit Armenia for La Francophonie summit in October, was the guest of honor at the dinner hosted by André Manoukian.
In a remarkable footage a foundry worker can be seen putting his hand straight through boiling hot molten metal.
Nagorno Karabakh frontline units took the necessary measures to thwart the Azeri soldiers back to their positions.
Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Egypt hits militants in Sinai, launches major operation across country The Egyptian Army announced earlier in the day the launch of a major operation against Islamist militants across the country,.
Islamic State advances towards rebel-held stronghold in south Idlib Most of the IS militants who were in Hama belong to an old affiliate group that was active inside northwest Syria until February 2017.
‘American Mirror’ trailer limns Susan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghdzyan (video) Sarandon and Tsitoghdzyan discuss how values of beauty and aging are perceived in modern society dominated by social media.
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony The 2018 Winter Olympic Games is underway in South korea, with a number of world leaders attending the opening ceremony on February 9.