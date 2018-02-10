Aram Ateshian still serving as vicar of Armenian Patriarch of Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aram Ateshian will continue serving as the patriarchal vicar from the Armenian community of Istanbul, the patriarchate’s religious council decided on Monday, February 5, according to Ermenihaber.am.

Patriarch Archbishop Mesrob Mutafyan, who suffers from dementia and has been incapacitated for years, continues to be recognized by the Turkish state as the leader of the Patriarchate, as the Istanbul Governor’s office says illness does not meet the state’s criteria for electing a new patriarch.

On March 15, 2017, Karekin Bekdjian, Primate of the German Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, was elected Locum Tenens. Following the election, a notice was handed out by Archbishop Ateshian to the Clerical Assembly that stated it was illegal to start the election process. The notice was from the Governor’s office to the press and was signed by Deputy Governor Aziz Mercan.

The Istanbul Governor’s office has also notified the Patriarchate that the only criteria for a patriarchal election are the death of the sitting patriarch, his resignation, or the vacancy of the position for other reasons.