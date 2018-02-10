Artsakh leader, Armenia presidential nominee talk bilateral ties
February 10, 2018 - 11:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan on Friday, February 9 met candidate for president of Armenia nominated by the ruling Republican Party Armen Sarkissian.
After the tete-a-tete meeting, the two were joined by a group of officials.
A broad spectrum of issues related to the state-building, cooperation between the two Armenian states, cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, domestic and foreign policy, regional processes were high on the agenda.
President Sahakyan cited Sarkissian’s visit to Artsakh and his meetings scheduled in the country as a proof of the significant role and place of Karabakh in the life of the Armenian statehood and people.
Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirossyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials participated in the meeting.
