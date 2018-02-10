Jon Huntsman Sr.'s wife remembers mogul's drive to help Armenia
February 10, 2018 - 12:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the most prominent businessmen and billionaires of the United States, Jon M. Huntsman, who was also known for his philanthropic activity focusing on areas of cancer research, programs at various universities, and aid to Armenia, died on February 2 aged 80.
A week after the mogul's death, his wife Karen remembers how Huntsman came home one evening with the determination to help the Armenian people in the wake of a devastating earthquake in Gyumri and Spitak, Good4Utah.com says.
In 2018, Armenia is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the earthquake, which leveled the cities of Spitak and Gyumri, as well as about 60 villages, leaving at least 25,000 people dead, 100,000 wounded and 500,000 homeless.
Karen Huntsman said, "Jon came home after that earthquake, I still remember him in his navy overcoat saying, I have a strong feeling that we need to give money to Armenia."
Armenia opened the door to a flood of philanthropy efforts over Huntsman's life.
Photo. Marcus Katz
