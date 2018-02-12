Iran ready to supply gas to Armenia at favorable prices, says envoy

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran is ready to supply gas to Armenia at favorable prices, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Yerevan Seyed Kazem Sajadi told reporters after the opening of an audience for Iranian studies at Yerevan State University on Monday, February 12.

“The issue is being discussed, and I hope we will be able to make progress,” the ambassador said.

“If Armenia becomes a bit more active in the energy sector, it will help the entire economy and will create new jobs.”

Sajadi also said that Iran is ready to launch a railway with Armenia if the latter can find investors.