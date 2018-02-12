Iran ready to supply gas to Armenia at favorable prices, says envoy
February 12, 2018 - 18:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran is ready to supply gas to Armenia at favorable prices, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Yerevan Seyed Kazem Sajadi told reporters after the opening of an audience for Iranian studies at Yerevan State University on Monday, February 12.
“The issue is being discussed, and I hope we will be able to make progress,” the ambassador said.
“If Armenia becomes a bit more active in the energy sector, it will help the entire economy and will create new jobs.”
Sajadi also said that Iran is ready to launch a railway with Armenia if the latter can find investors.
Top stories
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army unleashes major offensive in Rastan pocket Sources reported that the Syrian Army and its allies are kicking off a new offensive against militant forces in the Rastan pocket.
MobiDram terminals at VivaCell-MTS centers will help pay some loans The Inecobank loan payment through MobiDram payment terminals is performed instantly and without commissions, the company said.
Iraqi troops rescue Kurdish fighters surrounded by Islamic State in Syria The development comes amid a big battle between Syrian Kurdish forces and IS in the Al-Sosa area of Deir ez-Zor province.
Armenia rules out Artsakh settlement amid Baku’s territorial claims Armenia can’t hope for a settlement of the conflict as long as Azerbaijan raves about capturing Yerevan or Zangezur, Serzh Sargsyan said,